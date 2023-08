1/13 Despite the equity markets hitting all-time highs, fund managers have not stopped buying quality businesses. Mid- and small- cap fund managers continue to be confident about strong balance sheets and good businesses. Here are the 12 such mid and small-cap stocks where mutual funds have more than tripled their investment in the last 6 months. Moneycontrol Personal Finance looked at the increase in the number shares (in %) over the last 6 months. Only actively-managed schemes were considered. Data shown below is as of July 31, 2023. Source: ACEMF.

2/13 Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals

M-CAP: Small Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 1.7 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 2,136%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 12

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 11

3/13 The Karnataka Bank

M-CAP: Small Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 1.1 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 777%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 13

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 8

4/13 L&T Finance Holdings

M-CAP: Mid Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 1.5 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 685%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 15

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 11



5/13 Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

M-CAP: Mid Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 1.7 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 568%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 50

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 30

6/13 Suzlon Energy

M-CAP: Small Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 12.6 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 544%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 16

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 15



7/13 Ujjivan Financial Services

M-CAP: Small Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 0.5 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 533%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 19

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 17

8/13 IIFL Finance

M-CAP: Mid Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 1.3 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 437%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 17

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 9

9/13 Indus Towers

M-CAP: Mid Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 1 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 429%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 14 crore

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 11%



10/13 Orchid Pharma

M-CAP: Small Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 0.5 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 396%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 8

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 7

11/13 HDFC Asset Management Company

M-CAP: Mid Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 2.5 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 338%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 68

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 34



12/13 PNB Housing Finance

M-CAP: Small Cap

Total no. of shares (in crore) held by active schemes as of July 2023: 1.1 crore

Increase in shares (in % term) over the last six months: 256%

No. of active schemes that held the stock as of July 2023: 19

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock in the last six months: 14