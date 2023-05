Though debt mutual funds are not as volatile as their equity counterparts, they go through volatile phases because interest rate rises or falls. Schemes investing in long tenured bonds, such as gilt funds, long-duration funds and dynamic bond funds exhibit relatively higher volatility among debt funds as they are more prone to interest rate risk.On the other hand, accrual funds and short-term funds see lower volatility in their NAV movement as they are relatively less prone to the interest rate movement. The graph above explains that the volatility in returns is reduced if debt funds are held for the long run. A 10-year rolling return for major debt fund categories are considered. So, debt funds can also be long-term wealth creators for those who want to build a long-term fixed-income portfolio.The salaried class can also consider investing in debt funds through SIPs, just like recurring deposits in the banks. Investors can consider the debt funds in MC30, a curated basket of investment-worthy MF schemes.To know more about MC30, click here The charts below compare the rolling returns with different timeframes and exhibit how volatility is reduced if investments are held for the long term in major debt categories. The category average was calculated after excluding the schemes that were hit badly by distressed assets. Source: ACEMF.