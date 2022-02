According to Investopedia, Nano-cap companies have market caps below $50 million (Below Rs 370 crore), and are considered to be the riskiest. The potential for gains varies widely. Indian mutual funds also invest in such companies. Most of them are penny stocks with current market price of Rs 7 to Rs 50. Here is the list of Nano Market capitalization stocks held by domestic mutual funds. Portfolio data is as on January 31, 2021. Source: ACEMF. These stocks are not meant for recommendations and are highlighted for information purpose only.

M-CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 3.5 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 2,00,000. Stock of this telecom company has been held by DSP Equity Opportunities Fund since July 2017. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 6.79

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 7.5 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 1,00,000. Sundaram Multi Cap Fund has held the stock of this Construction Materials company for more than eight years. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs 15.

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 7.5 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 2,99,795. Belonging to the Electric Utilities industry, the stock of SRM Energy is held by UTI ULIP fund for more than six years. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Trading Restricted - On account of GSM.

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 20 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 2,00,000. The stock of Commodity trading & Distribution company was held by Baroda Multi Cap Fund. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 34.9

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 12.8 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 1,80,000. Shukra Jewellery belongs to other Apparels & Accessories industry. UTI ULIP fund is the only mutual fund holding this stock for more than six years. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 9.45

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 19 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 25,000. Baroda Multi Cap Fund has held the stock of healthcare facilities company Soni Medicare. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 44

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 153 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 4,45,401. Two schemes IDFC Flexi Cap Fund and L&T Midcap Fund have held the stock of the realty company. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 242.

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 113 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 16,84,561. Part of Specialty Chemicals industry, stock of the Seya Industries has been held by Nippon India Small Cap Fund since November 2016. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 45.8

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 119 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 4,52,200. SBI Large & Midcap Fund has held this Commodity Chemicals company. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 19.3

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 231 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 6,88,694. IDFC Infrastructure Fund has held the stock of Construction & Engineering company. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 79.

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 210 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 15,00,000. Part of Apparels & Accessories industry, Indian Terrain Fashions stock has been held by SBI Consumption Opp Fund. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 51.

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 225 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 50,48,833. This Construction & Engineering company stock has been part of the portfolio of HDFC Infrastructure Fund and HDFC Flexi Cap Fund. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 39.4

M- CAP (Full) on BSE: Rs. 289 crore | Number of shares held by MFs: 3,70,830. HDFC Infrastructure Fund has held this Specialty Chemicals stock since May 2017. BSE price as of February 18, 2022: Rs. 269.