FD rates for Senior Citizens: Banks that offer up to 9.1% interest on 3-year deposits

There is a bonanza for senior citizens who love to invest in fixed deposits. Small finance banks, smaller and new private banks have lined up interest rates up to 9.1 percent on three-year FDs for senior citizens, data compiled by Paisabazaar shows. The elders should invest a part of their savings in fixed deposits, which offer liquidity and ensure interest income periodically. The savings are useful to build an emergency corpus. Although bank FD interest is taxable, a lower tax slab for most senior citizens ensures that tax liability is minimal or nil if other income is negligible. Here are the top three banks from each category i.e. small finance bank, private and public sector banks offering the highest interest rates in terms of their three-year fixed deposit interest rates to senior citizens.