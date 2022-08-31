English
    Did you know that NPS invests in midcaps too? Check out their darlings

    Apart from tax benefits under Section 80C and subsection 80CCD (1B), National Pension System also owes its attraction to midcap stocks allocation

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    August 31, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
    With slew of new regulations and amendments, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has been proactive on setting up National Pension System (NPS) as a competitive product to the other well-regulated investment vehicles such as mutual funds. One such amendment was allowing NPS managers to invest in midcap stocks. In July 2021, PFRDA widened the investment universe for NPS equity schemes to select stocks from the top 200 stocks in terms of full market capitalization. Earlier, NPS managers were restricted to choose from around 100 large-cap stocks that were traded in the Futures & Options market and had a market cap of at least Rs. 5,000 crore.
    The next rung of 100 stocks are midcaps wherein the NPS managers started adding positions since then. While most of these NPS equity schemes underperformed the broader indices so far, such allocation to midcaps is likely to help them to outpace their benchmarks going ahead. Below are the lists of midcap stocks held by the seven NPS managers in their portfolio of Scheme-E under Tier-1 account. As per the latest data, these seven schemes invested about Rs 1,592 crore in midcap stocks (about 5% of the total Tier-I equity AUM). Portfolio data were of July 31, 2022. Source: websites of the respective NPS managers.
    Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund - Scheme E. Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 253 crore Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 231 crore Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 12 crore 5-year return (CAGR): 12.4%
    Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Fund - Scheme E.
    Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 253 crore
    Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 231 crore
    Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 12 crore
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.4%
    HDFC Pension Fund - Scheme E Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 14,257 crore Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 13,010 crore Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 629 crore 5-year return (CAGR): 13.3%
    HDFC Pension Fund - Scheme E
    Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 14,257 crore
    Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 13,010 crore
    Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 629 crore
    5-year return (CAGR): 13.3%
    ICICI Prudential Pension Fund - Scheme E Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 4,952 crore Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 4,460 crore Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 229 crore 5-year return (CAGR): 12.8%
    ICICI Prudential Pension Fund - Scheme E
    Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 4,952 crore
    Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 4,460 crore
    Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 229 crore
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.8%
    Kotak Pension Fund - Scheme E Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 930 crore Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 825 crore Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 70 crore 5-year return (CAGR): 12.1%
    Kotak Pension Fund - Scheme E
    Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 930 crore
    Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 825 crore
    Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 70 crore
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.1%
    LIC Pension Fund - Scheme E Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 2,717 crore Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 2,426 crore Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 166 crore 5-year return (CAGR): 12%
    LIC Pension Fund - Scheme E
    Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 2,717 crore
    Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 2,426 crore
    Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 166 crore
    5-year return (CAGR): 12%
    SBI Pension Fund - Scheme E Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 9,022 crore Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 8,369 crore Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 377 crore 5-year return (CAGR): 12.2%
    SBI Pension Fund - Scheme E
    Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 9,022 crore
    Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 8,369 crore
    Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 377 crore
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.2%
    UTI Retirement Solutions Pension Fund - Scheme E Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 1,312 crore Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 1,151 crore Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 109 crore 5-year return (CAGR): 12.6%
    UTI Retirement Solutions Pension Fund - Scheme E
    Corpus as of July 31, 2022: Rs 1,312 crore
    Allocation to large-cap stocks: Rs 1,151 crore
    Allocation to mid-cap stocks: Rs 109 crore
    5-year return (CAGR): 12.6%
