A ten-year SIP of Rs 10,000 in any of these five funds would be worth Rs 45-51 lakh now

The virtues of investing across cycles can never be overemphasized. Investing a sum of money over a long period of 10 or more years can be quite rewarding. The returns from the following five funds show why even choosing a risky theme or a sector fund and staying put across market cycles can help you accumulate a healthy corpus. Here are the top five equity funds that delivered the best SIP returns over the past 10 years, according to data from Valueresearch.

ICICI Prudential Technology fund tops the chart with 27.8 percent returns via SIPs over the last 10 years. A monthly investment of Rs 10,000 over this period would have grown to a whopping Rs 51.5 lakh. The scheme invests mostly in software services companies and manages assets worth Rs 5,037 crore.

The next in the list is SBI Smallcap fund. It has delivered 26.6 percent returns over the past 10 years. A SIP of Rs 10,000 would have grown to Rs 48.3 lakh over a decade. It has an asset size of Rs 9,714 crore. Though the scheme's performance over the past couple of years has not kept pace with a few others in its category, the long-term record is still healthy.

Nippon India Small Cap is the third with SIPs in the scheme growing by 26.5 percent in the last 10 years. Systematic investments of Rs 10,000 over this period would have grown to Rs 48.1 lakh. The scheme is the largest in its category and manages Rs 16,633 crore in assets. It has consistently been among the top few in its category across timeframes.

Following the toppers closely is the Aditya Birla Digital India fund. It has managed to deliver 26.4 percent on SIPs over the past 10 years. Monthly investments of Rs 10,000 in the scheme would have grown to Rs 48.03 lakh over this period. The fund invests invests in stocks of software and technology companies as well as firms in the communication and engineering spaces. It has assets worth Rs 2,288 crore.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip is a scheme large and midcap funds category. It has delivered a robust 25.3 percent on its SIPs over the past 10 years. You would have Rs 45.2 lakh now had you invested Rs 10,000 every month in the scheme. It manages Rs 20,615 crore in assets.