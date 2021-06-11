Top 10 biggest companies in the world in 2021 according to their market cap
With a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, Apple regained its position as world’s largest company in 2021 as of June 2021. The market capitalization or market cap is the total market value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding shares and is commonly used to measure how much a company is worth. According to the data by CompaniesMarketCap, here are the top 10 largest publicly traded companies by their market capitalization as of June 11, 2021.