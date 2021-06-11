MARKET NEWS

Top 10 biggest companies in the world in 2021 according to their market cap

With a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, Apple regained its position as world’s largest company in 2021 as of June 2021. The market capitalization or market cap is the total market value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding shares and is commonly used to measure how much a company is worth. According to the data by CompaniesMarketCap, here are the top 10 largest publicly traded companies by their market capitalization as of June 11, 2021.

June 11, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
Rank 10 | Alibaba | Country: China | Sector: Consumer Discretionary | Market cap: $577.36 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Tesla | Country: United States | Sector: Consumer Discretionary | Market cap: $582.32 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Berkshire Hathaway | Country: United States | Sector: Financials | Market cap: $654.46 billion (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Tencent | Country: China | Sector: Technology | Market cap: $742.36 billion
Rank 6 | Facebook | Country: United States | Sector: Technology | Market cap: $942.77 billion
Rank 5 | Alphabet (Google) | Country: United States | Sector: Technology | Market cap: $1.656 trillion
Rank 4 | Amazon | Country: United States | Sector: Consumer Discretionary | Market cap: $1.691 trillion
Rank 3 | Saudi Aramco | Country: Saudi Arabia | Sector: Energy | Market cap: $1.888 trillion
Rank 2 | Microsoft | Country: United States | Sector: Technology | Market cap: $1.938 trillion
Rank 1 | Apple | Country: United States | Sector: Technology | Market cap: $2.108 trillion
TAGS: #Apple #market capitalization #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jun 11, 2021 07:52 pm

