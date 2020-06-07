Slideshow | Unlock-1, FII buying lift market for second week; rupee flat

The Indian Rupee ended flat against the US Dollar last week. The domestic unit closed at 75.58 per dollar on June 5, against its May 29 closing of 75.61. Rakesh Patil 1/9 Indian benchmark indices continued their upward journey for the second consecutive week that ended on June 5 amid positive sentiments among investors following announcement of 'Unlock-1' and positive global markets. However, rising number of COVID-19 cases remained a concern. 2/9 While BSE Sensex jumped 1,863.14 points (5.7 percent) last week to close at 34,287.24, the Nifty50 rose 561.9 points (5.8 percent) to end at 10,142.2 levels. 3/9 The BSE Small-cap index rose 8.8 percent. Khadim India, Borosil Renewables, IL&FS Investment Managers, Saregama India, Trident, Shoppers Stop, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Nandan Denim, IFCI and Oriental Hotels were up over 50 percent. Losers included Praxis Home Retail, Intrasoft Technologies, Siti Networks, Ansal Properties, Cerebra Integrated Technologies and Responsive Industries. 4/9 BSE Mid-cap Index advanced 6 percent. IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank Of India, Jubilant Life Sciences, NBCC (India), Union Bank of India and Quess Corp are among major gainers. Losers included Info Edge India, Ajanta Pharma, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Max Financial Services. 5/9 The BSE Large-cap Index gained 5.8 percent last week. Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Motors, Punjab National Bank, Interglobe Aviation and Bajaj Finance added 22-60 percent. Marico, Asian Paints, Nestle India, New India Assurance Company and ICICI Prudential Life remained on the losing side. 6/9 On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries (RIL) added the most in terms of market value, followed by HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank in the past week. However, Asian Paints, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement and Hero MotoCorp lost market value. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 7/9 On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank Index outperformed other indices with a gain of nearly 22.7 percent followed by Nifty Media and Nifty Realty Index up 17.9 and 12 percent, respectively. 8/9 During the last week, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 13,927.52 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 1,600.01. However, in the month of May the FIIs had bought Rs 13,914.49 crore and DIIs had bought Rs 12,293.19 crore worth of equities. 9/9 The Indian Rupee ended flat against the US Dollar last week. The domestic unit closed at 75.58 per dollar on June 5, against its May 29 closing of 75.61. First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:09 am