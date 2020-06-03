Slideshow | These 7 stocks trade at a P/E much lower than the industry ratio

Sensex has reclaimed 34000 with the index adding 0ver 3,000 points in the last 5 trading sessions. On analysis, Moneycontrol found 7 Sensex stocks whose P/E (price-to-earnings) is much lower than the Industry P/E. The trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E value of these stocks is 25% lower than their Industry P/E, showed ACE Equity data. Here are the 7 stocks: