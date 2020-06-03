Slideshow | These 7 stocks trade at a P/E much lower than the industry ratio

The trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E value of these stocks is 25% lower than their Industry P/E Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/8 Sensex has reclaimed 34000 with the index adding 0ver 3,000 points in the last 5 trading sessions. On analysis, Moneycontrol found 7 Sensex stocks whose P/E (price-to-earnings) is much lower than the Industry P/E. The trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E value of these stocks is 25% lower than their Industry P/E, showed ACE Equity data. Here are the 7 stocks: 2/8 IndusInd Bank's current TTM P/E is 6.83 percent and Industry P/E stands at 22.62. In the last one year, the stock has fallen 70 percent. 3/8 Mahindra & Mahindra's current TTM P/E is 12.28 percent and Industry P/E stands at 22.16. In the last one year, the stock price has declined 28.53 percent 4/8 Tech Mahindra's current TTM P/E is 11.67 percent and Industry P/E stands at 18.85. In the last one year, the stock has lost 27.99 percent 5/8 Power Grid Corporation Of India's current TTM P/E is 5.60 percent and Industry P/E stands at 8.59. In the last one year, the stock has lost 12.79 percent 6/8 Tata Steel's current TTM P/E is 3.98 percent and Industry P/E stands at 5.69. In the last one year, the stock price is down 34.56 percent 7/8 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's current TTM P/E is 5.21 percent and Industry P/E stands at 7.23. In the last one year, the stock price has fallen 50.92 percent 8/8 Hero MotoCorp current TTM P/E is 12.39 percent and Industry P/E stands at 16.69. In the last one year, the stock has lost 13.43 percent First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:07 pm