you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | These 7 stocks trade at a P/E much lower than the industry ratio

The trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E value of these stocks is 25% lower than their Industry P/E

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
The BSE Sensex back to 34000 with a bang, the index has already added 0ver 3000 points in the last 5 trading sessions which ended on a positive note. As the market showing strength on upward direction Moneycontrol examines the Sensex stock P/E (price-to-earnings) is extremely lower than their Industry P/E. In the Sensex-30 there are seven stocks whose (trailing twelve months) TTM P/E is below 25% from their Industry P/E. If the current P/E trades below the industry average then it could be either mean poor price performance or undervaluation.  Data Source: ACE Equity
1/8

Sensex has reclaimed 34000 with the index adding 0ver 3,000 points in the last 5 trading sessions. On analysis, Moneycontrol found 7 Sensex stocks whose P/E (price-to-earnings) is much lower than the Industry P/E. The trailing twelve months (TTM) P/E value of these stocks is 25% lower than their Industry P/E, showed ACE Equity data. Here are the 7 stocks:

IndusInd Bank's current TTM P/E is 6.83 percent and Industry P/E stands at 22.62. In the last one year, the stock price has lost 70 percent.
2/8

IndusInd Bank's current TTM P/E is 6.83 percent and Industry P/E stands at 22.62. In the last one year, the stock has fallen 70 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra's current TTM P/E is 12.28 percent and Industry P/E stands at 22.16. In the last one year, the stock price has lost 28.53 percent
3/8

Mahindra & Mahindra's current TTM P/E is 12.28 percent and Industry P/E stands at 22.16. In the last one year, the stock price has declined 28.53 percent

Tech Mahindra's current TTM P/E is 11.67 percent and Industry P/E stands at 18.85. In the last one year, the stock price has lost 27.99 percent
4/8

Tech Mahindra's current TTM P/E is 11.67 percent and Industry P/E stands at 18.85. In the last one year, the stock has lost 27.99 percent

Power Grid Corporation Of India's current TTM P/E is 5.60 percent and Industry P/E stands at 8.59. In the last one year, the stock price has lost 12.79 percent
5/8

Power Grid Corporation Of India's current TTM P/E is 5.60 percent and Industry P/E stands at 8.59. In the last one year, the stock has lost 12.79 percent

Tata Steel's current TTM P/E is 3.98 percent and Industry P/E stands at 5.69. In the last one year, the stock price has lost 34.56 percent
6/8

Tata Steel's current TTM P/E is 3.98 percent and Industry P/E stands at 5.69. In the last one year, the stock price is down 34.56 percent

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's current TTM P/E is 5.21 percent and Industry P/E stands at 7.23. In the last one year, the stock price has lost 50.92 percent
7/8

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation's current TTM P/E is 5.21 percent and Industry P/E stands at 7.23. In the last one year, the stock price has fallen 50.92 percent

Hero MotoCorp current TTM P/E is 12.39 percent and Industry P/E stands at 16.69. In the last one year, the stock price has lost 13.43 percent
8/8

Hero MotoCorp current TTM P/E is 12.39 percent and Industry P/E stands at 16.69. In the last one year, the stock has lost 13.43 percent

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 04:07 pm

