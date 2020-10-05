Nifty may witness profit booking at higher levels, earnings in focus: Experts

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking | The next week marks the beginning of earnings season and among the top names, IT major, TCS, is scheduled to announce its number on October 7. Besides, news related to COVID-19 and updates on the US Presidential election will also be closely tracked. The rebound in banking and financials is a welcome relief as other sectors, by and large, are performing well. Though the breakout above 11,300 in Nifty has again shifted the bias in the favour of bulls, we suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach, considering the recent volatility and upcoming events. Besides, Nifty has a minor hurdle at 11,470 and we might see some profit-taking around that zone. Considering all, traders should maintain their focus on the selection of stocks and managing overnight risk.