Market gains over 2% despite weak data, rising Omicron cases; rupee gains

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,002.94 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3629.03 crore.

Rakesh Patil
January 15, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
Market started the week gone by on a strong note and continued its weekly winning momentum for a fourth straight time. During the week gone by, the key benchmark indices crossed major hurdles as Nifty reclaimed the 18,000-mark and Sensex crossed the 61,000-level ignoring the rising Omicron cases and weak domestic as well as US macroeconomic data. The US inflation reached a four-decade high. Meanwhile, a positive start to the corporate quarterly earnings boosted the investor sentiment.
In the week gone by, BSE Sensex gained 1,478.38 points (2.47 percent) to end at 61,223.03, while the Nifty50 added 443.1 points (2.48 percent) to close at 18,255.8.
The BSE Small-cap index jumped 3 percent with more than 100 stocks rising over 10 percent including Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Ajmera Realty, Greaves Cotton, Deepak Fertilizers, BCL Industries, Kellton Tech Solutions and Urja Global. On the other hand, GNA Axles, BGR Energy Systems, Shriram EPC and Hikal fell 10-25 percent.
BSE Mid-cap Index added 2.4 percent led by Adani Power, RBL Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Federal Bank, Container Corporation of India, Hindustan Aeronautics and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services. However, losers were Vodafone Idea, PI Industries, Gland Pharma, Abbott India and Steel Authority of India.
The BSE Large-cap Index gained 2.4 percent with Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Enterprises, Bandhan Bank and Interglobe Aviation and Larsen & Toubro added 7-19 percent, while Wipro, Avenue Supermarts and Asian Paints fell 5-10 percent.
On the BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries (RIL) added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Housing Development Finance Corporation in the last week. On the other hand, Wipro, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Among sectors, BSE Power index added 7.4 percent, Capital Goods index rose 6 percent and Realty index added nearly 5 percent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 4,002.94 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 3629.03 crore.
The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in the last week. The rupee rose 15 paise to end at 74.15 per dollar on January 14 against its January 7 closing of 74.30.
