Market ends with marginal gains in volatile week; midcap, smallcap outperform

Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher in the highly volatile week ended April 8 amid mixed cues with HDFC-HDFC Bank merger announcement at the start of the week, Fed's hawkish stance with steeper interest rate hikes going ahead and RBI retaining "accommodative” stance with key rates unchanged.

For the week, BSE Sensex was up 170.49 points (0.28 percent) to end at 59,447.18, while the Nifty50 added 113.9 points (0.64 percent) to end at 17,784.35 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index surged 3.7 percent led by the Swan Energy, Shree Renuka Sugars, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, BLS International Services, OnMobile Global, Zuari Agro Chemicals, Railtel Corporation of India, Ramco System, Jaiprakash Associates, 3i Infotech, Reliance Capital and Siyaram Silk Mills. However, losers included Everest Industries, GRM Overseas, Future Retail, TeamLease Services, V-Mart Retail, AVT Natural Products and Expleo Solutions.

BSE Mid-cap Index jumped 3.5 percent supported by Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Tata Power Company, Bharat Electronics, Vodafone Idea, JSW Energy and NHPC. On the other hand, RBL Bank, Rajesh Exports, MphasiS and Zee Entertainment Enterprises amongst major losers.

The BSE Large-cap Index surged 1 percent with led by the Adani Green Energy, Ambuja Cements, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Tata Motors - DVR, Havells India and One 97 Communications Paytm.

On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added the most in terms of market value, followed by ITC, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints in the last week. On the other hand, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries lost most of their market value.. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

In the last week, the Indian rupee fell against the US dollar. The INR ended 12 paise lower at 75.90 per dollar on April 8 against its March 31 closing of 75.78.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 6,337.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 4,161.54 crore.