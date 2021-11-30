MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessMarkets

Buzzing Stocks | IRCTC, Go Fashion, IRB Infra and others in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
Go Fashion IPO
Go Fashion India: The company will make a debut on the BSE and NSE on November 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 690 per share.
IRCTC: The online bus ticketing platform redBus announced foray into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp) as their authorised partner.
IRCTC: The online bus ticketing platform redBus announced foray into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp) as their authorised partner.
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS
IRB Infra: The company has executed share subscription agreement between itself , GIC and promoter froup companies, to make preferential allotment upto Rs 2,166 crore at Rs 211.79 per share to GIC.
CL Educate: The company's third plot, held by one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, in Faridabad, had been sold for Rs 3.24 crore. A couple of more real estate parcels are targeted for sale in the next 3-4 quarters.
CL Educate: The company's third plot, held by one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, in Faridabad, had been sold for Rs 3.24 crore. A couple of more real estate parcels are targeted for sale in the next 3-4 quarters.
Kwality: The company reported a loss of Rs 6.94 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 14.52 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 18.22 crore from Rs 25.42 crore YoY.
Kwality: The company reported a loss of Rs 6.94 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 14.52 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 18.22 crore from Rs 25.42 crore YoY.
Superior Finlease: The company approved a stock split (sub-division) of one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.
Superior Finlease: The company approved a stock split (sub-division) of one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The company has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Visakhapatnam Port Trust, for 'supply, manning, operation of high-speed patrol boat with 15 knots speed on hire basis for a period of three years round the clock' for a contract value of Rs 2.19 crore.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The company has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Visakhapatnam Port Trust, for 'supply, manning, operation of high-speed patrol boat with 15 knots speed on hire basis for a period of three years round the clock' for a contract value of Rs 2.19 crore.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: As part of future need, the company has acquired an industrial land admeasuring 50,399.16 square meter at Dahej-III GIDC Estate, Gujarat.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: As part of future need, the company has acquired an industrial land admeasuring 50,399.16 square meter at Dahej-III GIDC Estate, Gujarat.
Sayaji Hotels: Subsidiary Sayaji Hotels Management (SHML) has signed and entered into 8 Management Agreements/Franchise Agreements/ term sheets for the expansion of SHML by having new properties in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
Sayaji Hotels: Subsidiary Sayaji Hotels Management (SHML) has signed and entered into 8 Management Agreements/Franchise Agreements/ term sheets for the expansion of SHML by having new properties in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.
KSS: The company approved the divestment of its entire equity shareholding in material wholly owned subsidiary K Sera Sera Box Office Private Limited by way of sale to Birla Financial Distribution Ltd.
KSS: The company approved the divestment of its entire equity shareholding in material wholly owned subsidiary K Sera Sera Box Office Private Limited by way of sale to Birla Financial Distribution Ltd.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: The company has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore from the oil & gas sector, to be executed between February 2022 to January 2023.
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: The company has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore from the oil & gas sector, to be executed between February 2022 to January 2023.
James Warren Tea: The company approved proposal to buy back shares worth Rs 24.86 crore at a price of Rs 295 per share.​
James Warren Tea: The company approved proposal to buy back shares worth Rs 24.86 crore at a price of Rs 295 per share.​
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Nov 30, 2021 08:54 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.