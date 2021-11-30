Buzzing Stocks | IRCTC, Go Fashion, IRB Infra and others in news today

Go Fashion India: The company will make a debut on the BSE and NSE on November 30. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 690 per share.

IRCTC: The online bus ticketing platform redBus announced foray into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp) as their authorised partner.

IRB Infra: The company has executed share subscription agreement between itself , GIC and promoter froup companies, to make preferential allotment upto Rs 2,166 crore at Rs 211.79 per share to GIC.

CL Educate: The company's third plot, held by one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, in Faridabad, had been sold for Rs 3.24 crore. A couple of more real estate parcels are targeted for sale in the next 3-4 quarters.

Kwality: The company reported a loss of Rs 6.94 crore in Q2FY22 against a loss of Rs 14.52 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 18.22 crore from Rs 25.42 crore YoY.

Superior Finlease: The company approved a stock split (sub-division) of one equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: The company has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from Visakhapatnam Port Trust, for 'supply, manning, operation of high-speed patrol boat with 15 knots speed on hire basis for a period of three years round the clock' for a contract value of Rs 2.19 crore.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: As part of future need, the company has acquired an industrial land admeasuring 50,399.16 square meter at Dahej-III GIDC Estate, Gujarat.

Sayaji Hotels: Subsidiary Sayaji Hotels Management (SHML) has signed and entered into 8 Management Agreements/Franchise Agreements/ term sheets for the expansion of SHML by having new properties in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

KSS: The company approved the divestment of its entire equity shareholding in material wholly owned subsidiary K Sera Sera Box Office Private Limited by way of sale to Birla Financial Distribution Ltd.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: The company has received new domestic orders aggregating to Rs 297.87 crore from the oil & gas sector, to be executed between February 2022 to January 2023.