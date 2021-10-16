Analysed | Market hits new milestone with gain of 2% on positive cues

Indian markets remained under bulls control as it ended higher in all four trading session of the truncated week ended on October 14, achieving new milestones with Sensex crossing 61,000 and Nifty surpasses 18,300 for the first time with the positive start of the September earnings season with strong IT numbers, better CPI inflation and IIP data.

In the last week, BSE Sensex rose 1,246.89 points (2.07 percent) to close at 61,305.95, while the Nifty50 rose 443.3 points (2.47 percent) to close at 18,338.5 levels.

BSE Mid-cap Index gained 3.3 percent supported by the IDBI Bank, Tata Power Company, Union Bank of India, ICICI Securities, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indian Hotels Company and Endurance Technologies. However, losers included Vodafone Idea, Ajanta Pharma, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Aditya Birla Capital.

The BSE Large-cap Index added 2.6 percent with Tata Motors, Tata Motors - DVR, Avenue Supermarts, Vedanta and ITC adding 10-30 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services, Bandhan Bank and HCL Technologies fell up to 8 percent.

The BSE Small-cap index jumped 2 percent with more than 60 stocks added 10-39 percent including Borosil Renewable, GOCL Corporation, MSTC, Maharashtra Seamless, Network 18 Media & Investments, Inox Wind and Borosil. However, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Nureca, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Shriram EPC, Nazara Technologies and BLS International Services fell more than 10 percent.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank gained the most in terms of market value, followed ITC, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries in the last week. On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies, lost the most in term of market value. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

On the sectoral front, Nifty PSU Bank and Auto indices gained 6.5 percent each, however, NIfty IT index shed 1 percent.

In the last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 1,037.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 3,296.81 crore. However, till now in the month of September, the FIIs sold equities worth Rs 2,516.89 crore and DIIs also sold equities of Rs 451.84 crore.