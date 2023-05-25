Kanpur Airport to get new terminal building with enhanced passenger capacity on May 26: See Pics

1/10 Kanpur, the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh, is all set to get a new Civil Enclave. The new Civil Enclave at the Kanpur Airport will be inaugurated on May 26 by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Image: Twitter @AAI_Official)

2/10 CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will proceed to the Kanpur airport for the inauguration of the new terminal after unveiling a statue of Madhavrao Jivajirao Scindia in Mainpuri. (Image: Twitter @spgoyal)

3/10 The new terminal building is built in an area of 6,243 sqm (16 times bigger than the existing terminal) at a project cost of Rs 150 crore, and is equipped to handle 400 passengers during peak hours, as compared to 50 passengers earlier. (Image: Twitter @JM_Scindia)

4/10 There are eight check-in counters, ensuring efficient and expedited check-in processes for passengers. Besides, there are three conveyor belts, with one located in the departure hall and two in the arrival hall, facilitating smooth baggage handling and collection. (Image: Twitter @JM_Scindia)

5/10 There is a spacious concessionaire area covering 850 square meters, offering a diverse range of retail and dining options for travellers. Tactile paths have been made to ensure accessibility and ease of navigation for passengers with visual impairments. (Image: Twitter @AAI_Official)

6/10 On the city side of the terminal, there are 150 car parking spaces and 2 bus parking spaces, ensuring ample parking facilities for commuters. (Image: PIB)

7/10 The terminal Building of the new civil enclave at Kanpur Airport is equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, rainwater harvesting to recharge the groundwater table, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant and use of recycled water for landscaping, a solar power plant with capacity of 100 KWp. (Image: Twitter @JM_Scindia)

8/10 At present, Kanpur Airport is directly connected to Mumbai and Bengaluru. With improved facilities, Kanpur, which is often referred to as ‘the Manchester of Uttar Pradesh,’ is likely to be connected to more cities within the state and other parts of the country. (Image: PIB)

9/10 The façade of the Terminal Building in both the city and the airside depicts the temple architecture of the famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The interiors of the Terminal Building are based on various local themes such as textiles, leather industries, and the city’s renowned public figures like poet Shyamlal Gupta and sage Maharishi Valmiki. (Image: PIB)