These 4 IPOs will hit the Street this week; take a look

The primary market will continue to stay abuzz this week with the launch of four initial public offerings (IPOs). Check details here

Windlas Biotech | The domestic pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organization has fixed the price band at Rs 448-460 per equity share for its public offer. The offer will open for subscription on August 4 and will close on August 6. Anchor book, if any, will open for a day on August 3, a day before the issue opening. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of 51,42,067 equity shares by existing selling shareholders.

Devyani International | The largest franchisee of Yum Brands and one of the largest operators of chain quick-service restaurants in India has fixed the price band at Rs 86-90 per equity share for its IPO, which will open on August 4 and closes on August 6. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale of 15,53,33,330 equity shares by Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd and promoter RJ Corp. The company plans to raise Rs 1,838 crore at the higher end of the price band.

Exxaro Tiles | Vitrified tiles maker has fixed the price band at Rs 118-120 per share for its IPO. The offer will open for subscription on August 4 and will close on August 6. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 1,11,86,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 22,38,000 equity shares by selling shareholder Dixitkumar Patel. The total offer size comes to Rs 161.08 crore.