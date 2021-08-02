MARKET NEWS

These 4 IPOs will hit the Street this week; take a look

Windlas Biotech, Devyani International, Exxaro Tiles and Krsnaa Diagnostics are going to launch their IPOs this week.

August 02, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
IPO
The primary market will continue to stay abuzz this week with the launch of four initial public offerings (IPOs). Check details here
Windlas Biotech | The domestic pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organization, has fixed the price band at Rs 448-460 per equity share for its public offer. The offer will open for subscription on August 4 and will close on August 6. Anchor book, if any, will open for a day on August 3, a day before the issue opening. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore, and an offer for sale of 51,42,067 equity shares by existing selling shareholders.
Devyani International | The largest franchisee of Yum Brands and one of the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants in India, has fixed the price band at Rs 86-90 per equity share for its initial public offering, which will open on August 4 and closes on August 6. The public issue, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore, and an offer for sale of 15,53,33,330 equity shares by Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd and promoter RJ Corp. The total fund raising comes to Rs 1,838 crore at higher price band.
Exxaro Tiles | Vitrified tiles maker has fixed the price band at Rs 118-120 per share for its initial public offering. The offer will open for subscription on August 4 and will close on August 6. The company will launch public issue of 1,34,24,000 equity shares, which comprises a fresh issue of 1,11,86,000 equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 22,38,000 equity shares by selling shareholder Dixitkumar Patel. The total offer size comes to Rs 161.08 crore.
Krsnaa Diagnostics | The price band of the initial public offering (IPO) which opens on August 4 and closes on August 6, has been fixed at Rs 933-954 per share. Anchor investors' book, if any, will open for a day on August 3. The public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 85,25,520 equity shares by existing selling shareholders.
first published: Aug 2, 2021 08:13 am

