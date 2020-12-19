Inside IKEA's Navi Mumbai store that is now open for the public

IKEA, world’s largest furniture retailer opened its store in Navi Mumbai on December 18, while following precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Swedish furniture maker has taken several steps to ensure the safety of customers amid the ongoing outbreak. Take a sneak peek inside the new IKEA store in India, offering a variety of world class, affordable and well-designed home furnishing products. (Image: IKEA)

The Navi Mumbai Store is IKEA’s second store in India and the first big format store in Maharashtra. (Image: IKEA)

Spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft, the Navi Mumbai store stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products. (Image: IKEA)

The store will be open between 11 am and 9 pm. To ensure proper social distancing, the number of visitors allowed inside the store at any point will be limited. (Image: IKEA)

The Navi Mumbai store located in Turbhe is spread across 5.3 lakh sq ft and is large enough to accommodate 10 football fields. (Image: IKEA)

IKEA has also introduced “Click and Collect” services for its customers. Through this function customer can order products online and collect them from the store car park. The service is offered at a flat rate of Rs 200. (Image: IKEA)