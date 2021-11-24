In Pics | Here's why government wants to regulate cryptocurrencies

A cryptocurrency is a generic name for a virtual currency – Bitcoin is like a brand. Think of cryptocurrency as Cola and Bitcoin as, say, Pepsi. (Image: News18 Creative)

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world today. It is one of over 4,000 cryptocurrencies available in the world today.

Take a look to understand how cryptocurrencies work.

In April 2018, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) virtually banned cryptocurrencies and prohibited all regulated entities, such as banks, from allowing anyone to trade in them.

In February 2021, Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman told Rajya Sabha, "a high-level Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) recommended a ban on all private cryptocurrencies, except any virtual currencies issued by state.

In November 2021, the union government has listed a bill to regulate cryptocurrency, barring a few exceptions, and provide a framework for the creation of an official digital currency to be issued by the RBI.