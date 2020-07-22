In pics | Here are India's top 4 highest paid bank CEOs in FY20

Rank 1 | Aditya Puri | Bank: HDFC | CEO Aditya Puri has once again emerged as the highest-paid CEO in India for FY20. According to the latest annual report released by the bank, his annual salary and other prerequisites rose 38 percent to Rs 18.92 crore when compared to the preceding fiscal. He earned an extra Rs 161.56 crore for investing in stock options during the year. (Image: Reuters)