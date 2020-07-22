In pics | Here are India's top 4 highest paid bank CEOs in FY20

HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri took home a total remuneration of Rs 18.9 crore in FY20 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Here are the top four highest paid bank CEOs in India. (Image: Reuters) 2/5 Rank 1 | Aditya Puri | Bank: HDFC | CEO Aditya Puri has once again emerged as the highest-paid CEO in India for FY20. According to the latest annual report released by the bank, his annual salary and other prerequisites rose 38 percent to Rs 18.92 crore when compared to the preceding fiscal. He earned an extra Rs 161.56 crore for investing in stock options during the year. (Image: Reuters) 3/5 Rank 2 | Sandeep Bakshi | Bank: ICICI | India's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sandeep Bakhshi's gross earnings stood at Rs 6.31 crore. As per the lender’s annual report, Bakhshi, who took over in October 2018, had earned Rs 4.90 crore in. (Image: CNBC-TV18) 4/5 Rank 3 | Amitabh Chaudhry | Bank: Axis | Managing Director and Chief Executive Amitabh Chaudhry was paid Rs 6.01 crore for FY20 as against Rs 1.27 crore for the last three months of FY19, as per its latest annual report. (Image: PTI) 5/5 Rank 4 | Uday Kotak | Bank: Kotak Mahindra | Managing Director Uday Kotak, who owns 26 percent in the lender, saw a reduction in his salary last fiscal. He earned a gross salary of Rs 2.97 crore, which is an 18 percent reduction from the year-ago period's Rs 3.52 crore, as per its latest annual report. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 21, 2020 03:25 pm