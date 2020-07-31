In pics | All you need to know about the congressional hearing of CEOs of tech giant Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon

Members of the House judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee have investigated the internet giants for over a year on accusations that they stifled rivals and harmed consumers. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Our digital lives are completely beholders to a few big technology companies. Their tactics and attempts at market dominance are now being questioned by many governments. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/5 The big showdown | Members of the House judiciary’s antitrust subcommittee have investigated the internet giants for over a year on accusations that they stifled rivals and harmed consumers. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/5 Key takeaways from the accusations (Image: News18 Creative) 4/5 Catchphrases | Number of times each CEO resorted to buzzwords during the hearing. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/5 How each CEO responded to a law maker’s question? (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jul 31, 2020 03:26 pm