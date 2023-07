1/8 The WHO has classified Aspartame, an artificial nonsaccharide sweetener, as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” based on limited evidence from studies. (Image: News18 creative)

In July 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" based on limited evidence from human and animal studies.

Due to its high sweetness intensity, only a small amount of aspartame is needed to provide the same level of sweetness as sugar.

Other expert groups like the WHO/FAO Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) concluded

aspartame is safe at approved intake levels.

Aspartame is an ingredient in a variety of low-sugar or sugar-free packaged foods, including diet coke, ice cream, chewing gum, diet soda, sugar-free soda, cereals, low-calorie coffee sweeteners, puddings, sugar-free desserts, sugar-free jams, and diet soda.

Despite concerns about increased appetite and weight gain, evidence from randomised controlled trials indicates substituting aspartame for sugar can aid in weight loss and maintenance

High doses of aspartame may have neurological effects, but typical dietary intakes are not

concerning.