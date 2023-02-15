English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    In Pics | 58 year old sandwich chain Subway explores sale of business

    As per The Wall Street Journal, there was a potential sale in the previous month that could value Subway at over $10 billion.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
    On February 14, popular sandwich chain Subway stated that it was exploring a possible sale of business give it was facing surging costs and shooting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals. As per The Wall Street Journal, there was a potential sale in the previous month that could value Subway at over $10 billion. Image credits: Subway
    1/4
    On February 14, popular sandwich chain Subway stated that it was exploring a possible sale of business since it was facing surging costs and shooting competition from deeper-pocketed rivals. As per The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), there was a potential sale in the previous month that could value Subway at over $10 billion. Image credits: Subway
    Fred DeLuca founded the company in 1965 at the age of 17, with a family friend named Peter Buck. It is now owned by the founding families since the chain first opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Image Credits: Subway
    2/4
    Fred DeLuca founded the company in 1965 at the age of 17, with a family friend named Peter Buck. It is now owned by the founding families since the chain first opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Image Credits: Subway
    Subway took a decision to overhaul its menu in the year 2021, and thus pour money into marketing, in an attempt to bring back customers. They did this with their new sandwiches amidst high competition from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. Image Credits: Subway
    3/4
    Subway took a decision to overhaul its menu in the year 2021, and thus pour money into marketing, in an attempt to bring back customers. They did this with their new sandwiches amidst high competition from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A. Image Credits: Subway
    On February 14, Subway stated that J.P. Morgan was advising the company and will also conduct the process for sale exploration. No indicated timing or the assurance of the sale was mentioned, it added. Image Credits: Subway
    4/4
    On February 14, Subway stated that JP Morgan was advising the company and will also conduct the process for sale exploration. No indicated timing or the assurance of the sale was mentioned, it added. Image Credits: Subway
    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #JP Morgan #Slideshow #Subway #world
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 01:55 pm