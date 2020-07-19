The richest people in history: You'd be surprised with the wealth they owned

Here's a list of 10 super-rich people, who have had billions at their disposal. Read on to find out who had the most wealth through history. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 In 2014, Time.com had done an extensive research to determine the wealthiest people in the history of civilisation. Below is the list of 10 super-rich people, who have had billions at their disposal. Although their wealth is adjusted to inflation, it is not possible to put a figure to the fortunes of some of these people. Nonetheless, read on to find out who had the most wealth. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Mansa Musa (1280–1337 AD) | Country: Mali | The King of Timbuktu was the largest producer of gold in the world—at a time when gold was in especially high demand. Reports suggest that he was so rich that converting his wealth into figures is a struggle. According to the Time report, his pilgrimage to Mecca cost so much that it caused a currency crisis in Europe. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/11 Augustus Caesar (63 BC–14 AD) | Country: Rome | Wealth: estimated at $4.6 trillion. Caesar’s Rome comprised around 30 percent of the world’s economic output at the time. His personal wealth is believed to have been close to one-fifth of the empire’s economy, which could be around $4.6 trillion as of 2014. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 4/11 Emperor Shenzong | (1048–1085 AD) | Country: China | The emperor belonged to the Song Dynasty that possessed between 25 to 30 percent of the world’s economic output at its prime. The highly centralized system of rule, coupled with his efficient tax system meant that Emperor Shenzong was one of the wealthiest rulers in the world. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/11 Akbar | (1542–1605 AD) | Country: India | The greatest emperor of India’s Mughal dynasty, at one time had a quarter of the global economic output, mostly attributed to his collection of taxes. It is believed that India’s wealth at the time was equivalent to that of Elizabethan England. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/11 Joseph Stalin | (1878–1953 AD) | Country: USSR | Although the leader of the USSR could not be attributed to having that much of personal wealth, he handled 9.6 percent of the global GDP by taking up the affairs of the USSR. The figure as of 2014 amounts to $7.85 trillion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 7/11 Andrew Carnegie | (1835–1919 AD) | Country: USA | Carnegie could well be the richest American of all time. The Scottish immigrant, who had sold his company US Steel to JP Morgan in 1901 for $480 million, could be sitting on as much as $372 billion in terms of 2014. (Wikimedia Commons) 8/11 John D. Rockefeller | (1839–1937 AD) | Country: United States | Rockefeller was one of the richest oil barons of the time. His Standard Oil Company was running 90 percent of the America’s pipelines, which amounted to $357 billion as of 2014. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 9/11 Alan Rufus | (1040–1093 AD) | Country: England | $203 billion | The nephew of William the Conqueror, Rufus amassed a sum of £11,000, which was 7 percent of England’s GDP at the time. That would amount to $203 billion in 2018 dollars. 10/11 Jeff Bezos | (1964 -present) | Country: United States | The founder and CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon, Bezos' is neck and neck with Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the title of the richest person in the world. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, both Gates' and Bezos’ wealth at present is pegged at $114 billion. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Genghis Khan | (1162-1227 AD) | Country: Mongolian Empire | The Great Khan of the Mongol Empire, known in the public eye as a vicious Mongol marauder, is also one of the most successful leaders of all time. His empire stretched from Europe to China at its peak. Being at the helm of historically the largest empire in terms of land holding, it is difficult to put a figure to Genghis Khan’s wealth. But, he was surely one of the wealthiest people known to man. (Wikimedia Commons) First Published on Jul 19, 2018 11:00 am