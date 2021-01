The benchmark indices ended higher on the first day of 2021 supported by the PSU bank and auto names. The Sensex was up 117.65 points, or 0.25%, at 47,868.98 and the Nifty closed 36.70 points, or 0.26%, higher at 14,018.50.

Mahindra and Mahindra | CMP: Rs 732.45 | The share added over a percent after the company reported sales number for December 2020. Its auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month stood at 35,187 vehicles compared to 39,230 in December 2019. In the utility vehicles segment, it sold 16,050 vehicles in December 2020 compared to 15,225 vehicles in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 5%.

Tata Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 601.50 | The share price was up 2 percent after ICRA upgraded the rating for the long-term instruments of Tata Consumer Products to 'ICRA AAA' with a stable outlook. The rating was previously 'ICRA AA+' with a stable outlook. The size of the instruments is about Rs 350 crore. The agency has, however, reaffirmed the short-term debt rating at 'ICRA A1+'.

Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 40.30 | The share price gained nearly 3 percent after the company was declared as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,323.52-crore project in Uttar Pradesh by the National Highways Authority of India for the development of a six-lane access-controlled highway for the Uttar Pradesh stretch of the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway on EPC mode for the economic corridor in phase 2 of the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Praj Industries | CMP: Rs 120.15 | The company share price rose 4 percent after it received an order for Rs 226.90 crore from Indian Oil Corporation for the execution of Zero Liquid Discharge System - “Water Treatment Package and Waste Water Treatment Package of Acrylic/Oxo-Alcohol Project at IOCL Dumad, Gujarat.

NCC | CMP: Rs 60.85 | NCC share price rose over 5 percent on January 1 after the company said it received 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December 2020 from central and state government agencies. These do not include any internal orders.

Jindal Steel and Power | CMP: Rs 270.15 | The stock rose more than a percent after Jindal Power (JPL), a subsidiary of Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), was declared the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 coal mine by the Ministry of Coal.

Reliance Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 27.55 | The share price gained more than 2 percent after the company announced the successful completion of the sale of its 100 percent stake in DA Toll Road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd for an enterprise value over Rs 3,600 crore.

Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,287.80 | The share price added 2 percent on January 1 after Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) sold 7,733 tractors in December 2020, the best ever numbers for the month and a growth of 88 percent against 4,114 units sold in December 2019. Domestic tractor sales in December were at 7,230 tractors, up 90 percent from 3,806 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,691.30 | Maruti Suzuki India shares gained 0.53% on January 1 after the company reported a 20.2 percent increase in sales to 1,60,226 units in December 2020. The company sold 1,33,296 units in December 2019. Domestic sales increased 17.8 percent to 1,46,480 units against 1,24,375 vehicles in December 2019.