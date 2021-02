Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net buyers of Indian equity in 10 out of the last 13 months, worth over Rs 1.80 lakh crore. There are about 45 stocks from the BSE Universe where FIIs increased stake consistently in each quarter of the calendar year 2020. Out of these, 11 doubled investors' wealth during the same period. In fact, some stocks like Adani Green Energy, Aarti Drugs, Indiamart Intermesh, and Marksans Pharma have jumped 3-6 times. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Adani Green Energy | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 514 percent at Rs 1022.90 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 166.50 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 21.14%; April-June quarter: 21.52%, July-Sept quarter: 22.43%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 22.78%.

Aarti Drugs | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 369 percent at Rs 678.15 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 144.68 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 1.07%; April-June quarter: 1.82%, July-Sept quarter: 2.19%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 3.06%.

Indiamart Intermesh | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 276 percent at Rs 7778.50 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 2066.05 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 12.24%; April-June quarter: 15.15%, July-Sept quarter: 21.67%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 24.61%.

Marksans Pharma | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 233 percent at Rs 55.60 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 16.71 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 2.54%; April-June quarter: 3.28%, July-Sept quarter: 4.69%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 5.05%.

Deepak Nitrite | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 166 percent at Rs 990.05 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 372.90 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 10.96%; April-June quarter: 11.48%, July-Sept quarter: 12.74%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 13.26%.

Granules India | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 165 percent at Rs 325.70 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 123.10 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 21.70%; April-June quarter: 22.95%, July-Sept quarter: 26.31%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 26.38%.

IG Petrochemicals | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 138 percent at Rs 399.45 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 167.80 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 0.32%; April-June quarter: 0.38%, July-Sept quarter: 0.52%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 0.56%.

Navin Fluorine International | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 133 percent at Rs 2346.15 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 1006.35 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 19.02%; April-June quarter: 19.41%, July-Sept quarter: 21.06%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 24.53%.

Larsen and Toubro Infotech | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 125 percent at Rs 3939.25 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 1748.70 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 9.46%; April-June quarter: 9.76%, July-Sept quarter: 11.21%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 13.29%.

Bajaj Electricals | In the last 13 months, the stock has gained 112 percent at Rs 739.20 as on February 1, 2021, from Rs 349.11 as on December 31, 2019. FIIs holdings in each quarter - Jan-March quarter: 6.41%; April-June quarter: 9.19%, July-Sept quarter: 9.53%; and Oct-Dec quarter: 10.92%.