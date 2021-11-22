MARKET NEWS

These companies have the happiest employees

Research shows that companies that make their employees feel valued through a variety of factors that make an employee happy creates more loyal and productive workers. The annual ranking was based on the compiled data from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
The computer software company Adobe is leading the ranking of companies with the happiest employees in 2021. Being happy with your job and workplace is important. In a recent report by Comparably, the company review site, the top 100 highest-rated companies with the Happiest Employees were listed as per the anonymous feedback by employees. Research shows that companies, which make their employees feel valued through a variety of factors that make an employee happy, creates more loyal and productive workers. The annual ranking was based on the compiled data from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies. The annual ranking was based on the compiled data from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies. The ranking is derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees anonymously about their employers on topics that contribute to overall happiness at work. Let’s take a look at the top 10 companies where employees feel happy and fulfilled.
Rank 10 | Experian | Location: Costa Mesa, California | Employees quote on company’s culture: “I am appreciated and valued not just for the work I do, but for the personal experience I bring to the table. I work with people I like that make it not seem like work!” (Image: Twitter)
Rank 9 | Zoom Video Communications | Location: San Jose, California | Employees quote on company’s culture: “I get to solve problems that may have never been solved before!” (Image: Glassdoor)
Rank 8 | Medallia | Location: San Francisco, California | Employees quote on company’s culture: “I never feel like I will not succeed. Success is constantly set up for me.” (Image: Twitter)
Rank 7 | IBM | Location: Armonk, New York | Employees quote on company’s culture: “Solving complex issues with my team makes me happy. I love collaborating with them to solve issues. No better feeling than closing out an issue/project together.”
Rank 6 | Farmers Insurance | Location: Woodland Hills, California | Employees quote on company’s culture: “I am very happy with the autonomy I am given as well as the new challenges each day.” (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 5 | Microsoft | Location: Redmond, WA | Employees quote on company’s culture: “I love getting to solve technically complex issues for our customer and helping to make the world turn everyday.”
Rank 4 | Peloton | Location: New York, NY | Employees quote on company’s culture: “I’ve always wanted to work at Peloton and I am excited to market a product I so wholeheartedly believe in. I love my projects and how I get to be creative.”(Image: onepeloton.com)
Rank 3 | HubSpot | Location: Cambridge, MA | Employees quote on company’s culture: “The people, the culture, the solve-for-the-customer-first attitude, and the benefits are all pretty great!” (Image: HubSpot)
Rank 2 | RingCentral | Location: Belmont, California | Employees quote on company’s culture: “I love what I do, and firmly believe in the importance of what we do for the organization. My boss picking up the phone and just asking me how I’m doing every so often is huge.”
Rank 1 | Adobe | Location: San Jose, California | Employees quote on company’s culture: “I love working with passionate, creative and truly brilliant people who are incredible at what they do. Every day is motivating.” (Image: Shutterstock)
