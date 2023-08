1/6 Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, with the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron. (Image: Audi India)

2/6 Advanced Features: Class-leading features include adaptive air suspension, e-quattro all-wheel drive, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound system, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, and 360-degree cameras with Park Assist Plus. (Image: Audi Media Centre)

3/6 Convenience and Assurance: Complimentary 10-year Road Side Assistance, 8-year high voltage battery warranty, 2+3 years of warranty, 1,000+ charge points on 'myAudi connect' app with complimentary charging till year-end, 2 chargers included, online bookings available. (Image: Audi Media Centre)

4/6 Four Options: Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron. (Image Courtesy: Audi India)

5/6 Impressive Battery: Audi Q8 55 e-tron and Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron feature an industry-best 114 kWh battery, offering a segment-best driving range of up to 600 km (WLTP certified). (Image: Audi Media Centre)