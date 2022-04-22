The Land Rover Discovery gets a new top-spec Metropolitan Edition

Land Rover has just launched the newest top-spec variant in the Discovery lineup, the Metropolitan Edition. With pricing starting at Rs 1.26 crore, the new Discovery Metropolitan Edition comes complete with two engine options and a list of interior as well as exterior upgrades. (Image: Land Rover)

We’ll start off by saying that the Metropolitan Edition is based on the facelifted Discovery that was launched back in July 2021 and as such the basic silhouette as well as design elements remain unchanged. The latest design of the Discovery brings it in line with Land Rover’s Discovery Sport, the slightly smaller version of the SUV. The new grille is flanked by a snazzy new set of headlamp units complete with LED Matrix Tech and lower down is a restyled bumper. (Image: Land Rover)

Off to the rear, while the asymmetrical tailgate has been carried over, the bumper has been reworked as are the tail lamps with slightly larger LED elements. In terms of dimensions, the Discovery Metropolitan Edition measures 4,956 mm in length, 2,073 mm in width and 1,888 mm in height. Wheelbase measures in at 2,923 mm. (Image: Land Rover)

There are visual upgrades however, that make the Metropolitan stand out from the standard. First up, at the front, there is the Bright Atlas detailing on the grille and badging from the R-Dynamic variant. Lower down, you will see Hakuba silver bumper inserts and off to the side is a set of 20-inch dark grey alloy rims. Brake callipers, too, have been painted black and a panoramic sunroof that was an optional extra has been added as standard. (Image: Land Rover)

Powering the Discovery Metropolitan are only two engine options. The first is the D300 3.0-litre diesel engine that produces 300 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque. This is mated to an 8-speed automatic as standard and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.8 seconds and can reach a top speed of 209 km/h. The second powertrain on offer is the P360 3-litre petrol engine that produces 360 hp of maximum power and 500 Nm of peak torque. Again, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard, the petrol engine is capable of powering the Discovery from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h. Both engines also feature 48 volt mild-hybrid tech for better fuel efficiency. (Image: Land Rover)

Unlike the standard Discovery variants, the Metropolitan Edition does not come with the P300 2.0-litre petrol engine. For context, this engine produces 300 hp of maximum power and 295 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 201 km/h and a 0-100 sprint time of 7.3 seconds. All-wheel-drive is standard across the range. The Metropolitan Edition also gets, as standard, electronic air suspension, Adaptive Dynamics and a Terrain Response system with two traction modes. (Image: Land Rover)

Over on the inside, the basic layout remains the same as the standard Discovery which in turn also retains the layout from the previous-gen SUV. The Metropolitan Edition, however, adds a Titanium Mesh trim. The infotainment system is a 12.3 inch touchscreen that replaces the 11.4 inch units on the standard. There is wireless phone charging with a signal booster, a cooled glovebox, four-zone climate control, heated and cooled front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The biggest standard addition, however, has to be Land Rover’s Advanced Air Purification system complete with a PM2.5 air filter. (Image: Land Rover)

Most other features remain the same. Behind the new four-spoke steering wheel is a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Click and Go tablet holders and a Meridian 14-speaker sound system including a dual-channel sub-woofer. Other features include 360-degree parking camera, “ClearSight Ground View” camera system, auto headlamps and wipers, auto levelling headlamps, electrically foldable rear seating, keyless entry, animated direction turn signals, auto dimming interior rear-view mirror, powered inner tailgate and a powered gesture tailgate. (Image: Land Rover)

For safety, the SUV obviously comes loaded with tech including ABS, EBD, electronic stability control and eight airbags including driver, passenger, side curtain and thorax. It also gets adaptive cruise control and ISOFIX anchors on the front passenger seat aside from the normal. (Image: Land Rover)

Speaking about the launch, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover India said, "Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan Edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades, enhanced new-age features & options as standard inclusions." (Image: Land Rover)