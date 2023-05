1/10 The Jimny has, even in its five-door guise, managed to become one of the most exciting pieces of modern car design, not only in its segment but in cardom. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

2/10 Large plastic bumpers and wheel arches surround the upright frame, allowing for entry and departure angles of 36 degrees and 50 degrees, respectively. The taillights have been integrated into the rear bumper, allowing the Jimny to have a fortress-like, uncluttered rear design, punctuated only by a large spare wheel. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

3/10 The rear cabin window’s size has been proportionately truncated, sharing space with the one near the C-pillar. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

4/10 The Jimny’s plastic bumper and cladding remain easy to fix, and Maruti Suzuki’s legendary service network means that spares will remain cheap and easy to find. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

5/10 The Jimny gets only one powertrain and that's the K15B 1.5-litre NA petrol engine. No turbocharging means this unit puts out a modest 103 bhp of power and 134 Nm of torque. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

6/10 Transmission duties are carried out by a robust 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter with the option to switch from 2H to 4H. The latter is also optimised for off-roading with D2 mode keeping you in second gear all along, while "L" keeps you in first; you crawl over rocks in 4L. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

7/10 In the off-road kit, you get brake-limited slip differentials on both axles, allowing the vehicle to not only send power to the wheel with the most traction but also to pump the brakes on the slippery one. Both axles are rigid, featuring multi-link coil spring suspension allowing for greater travel on undulated surfaces and more durability. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

8/10 With a ground clearance of 210mm and water wading depth of 310mm, there’s practically nothing the Jimny cannot be pointed at and driven over. It descends from near-vertical surfaces with equal ease, given the hill descent feature, which doesn’t require you to so much as tap the brakes. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

9/10 The cabin is a bit low on storage space in general, with the space flowing down from the centre console being occupied by two gear levers, leaving room only for small pockets designed for cups and keys. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)