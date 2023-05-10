Karnataka Assembly Polls: Sudha Murthy, Nirmala Sitharman step out to vote

1/6 Billionaire businessman, Infosys Co-founder Naryana Murthy was pictured casting his vote at a polling booth in Karnataka, he was accompanied by his wife Sudha Murthy

2/6 Indian educator, author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy was also seen at the polling booth, she urged young voters to exercise their power to vote

3/6 Indian entrepreneur and Infosys co-founder Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani was seen casting his vote at a booth in Koramangala, Bengaluru, as the polling continues in the state of Karnataka

4/6 Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai queued up at a polling booth to cast his vote

5/6 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru today to cast her vote