    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosAssembly ElectionsKarnataka

    Karnataka Assembly Polls: Sudha Murthy, Nirmala Sitharman step out to vote

    Polling for the high voltage Karnataka Assembly Elections kicked off early in the morning today and notable personalities were seen casting their vote and urged the citizens of the state to exercise their democratic right.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
    Naryana Murthy arrived at the polling booth with his wife
    1/6
    Billionaire businessman, Infosys Co-founder Naryana Murthy was pictured casting his vote at  a polling booth in Karnataka, he was accompanied by his wife Sudha Murthy
    Murthy also and said that voting is a 'sacred part' of democracy
    2/6
    Indian educator, author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy was also seen at the polling booth, she urged young voters to exercise their power to vote
    Co-founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani cast his vote at a polling booth in Koramangala, Bengaluru.
    3/6
    Indian entrepreneur and Infosys co-founder Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani was seen casting his vote at a booth in Koramangala, Bengaluru, as the polling continues in the state of Karnataka
    Bommai is BJP's candidate from the Shiggaon assembly constituency
    4/6
    Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai queued up at a polling booth to cast his vote
    The Finance Minister was accompanied by her family as she arrived at the polling booth
    5/6
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru today to cast her vote
    The Former CM urged people to cast their vote
    6/6
    "People should come out and vote. The assurances given by my party have been fulfilled and I hope that people will accept the party whose assurances have been fulfilled," says Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader Sadananda Gowda
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 #Karnataka Elections 2023 #Karnataka elections news #Karnataka polls
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 am