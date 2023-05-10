Karnataka Assembly Polls: Sudha Murthy, Nirmala Sitharman step out to vote Polling for the high voltage Karnataka Assembly Elections kicked off early in the morning today and notable personalities were seen casting their vote and urged the citizens of the state to exercise their democratic right.
May 10, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
Billionaire businessman, Infosys Co-founder Naryana Murthy was pictured casting his vote at a polling booth in Karnataka, he was accompanied by his wife Sudha Murthy
Indian educator, author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy was also seen at the polling booth, she urged young voters to exercise their power to vote
Indian entrepreneur and Infosys co-founder Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani was seen casting his vote at a booth in Koramangala, Bengaluru, as the polling continues in the state of Karnataka
Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai queued up at a polling booth to cast his vote
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru today to cast her vote
"People should come out and vote. The assurances given by my party have been fulfilled and I hope that people will accept the party whose assurances have been fulfilled," says Former Karnataka CM & BJP leader Sadananda Gowda