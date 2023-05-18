With UK parent snub, Vodafone Idea’s position as precarious as ever

Vodafone Idea should also emulate part of the strategy, especially the execution part. Delay in network investments is costing them dearly.

Highlights Vodafone Idea is losing high yielding mobile broadband customers Competitors are ahead in launching 5G services and are wooing consumers Vodafone Idea needs large fund infusion to tide over liquidity crunch The company’s cash generation may fall short of large government dues from FY26 Vodafone Idea’s investors have been waiting for a rescue plan for a long time only to be snubbed time and again. The stock dropped 4 percent on Wednesday after its co-owner Vodafone Group Plc reiterated its zero additional...