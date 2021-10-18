MARKET NEWS

Opinion

Wipro's fortunes revive, but Infosys' solid growth outlook gives it the edge

Wipro may clock the second-highest organic revenue growth among large IT services companies in FY22. And Infosys may outpace TCS for the third consecutive year

R. Sree Ram
October 18, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Wipro's fortunes revive, but Infosys' solid growth outlook gives it the edge

Wipro is finally breaking free of the growth jinx. Analysts expect Wipro to clock the second highest organic revenue growth among large IT services firms in the current fiscal year after the company continued to report impressive financial results. But that does not automatically make it a more favoured stock among its peers. The shine is visible in the estimates of growth a​mong IT biggies in FY22. After taking into account the September quarter results, Kotak Institutional Equities estimates Wipro’s 15.7 percent organic constant currency revenue growth to exceed...

