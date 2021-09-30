Why the world cannot wean away from coal quickly

Coal power plant play a vital role in electricity generation worldwide

Electricity shortages in China have triggered massive gains in the shares of NTPC and Coal India. The companies, respectively India’s largest thermal electricity and coal producers, can benefit from the current situation to some extent. Coal India is seeing strong demand for its coal and is getting higher prices in auctions. High electricity prices in the spot market can force state electricity distribution companies to draw more electricity from their power purchase agreements (PPAs). NTPC largely operates through PPAs and has fuel linkages with Coal India, though adequate availability of coal...