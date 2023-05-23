Why Rainbow’s investors are not worried about its big capex plans

Highlights Rainbow’s hospital bed capacity projected to rise by 50 percent from current levels It plans to use the IPO proceeds, internal accruals to fund the expansion The company’s existing business is highly profitable and can aid capex It plans to set up a referral centre in Gurugram with large investment Rainbow has limited presence in NCR till now and investors should watch out for execution, scale-up challenges Rainbow Children’s Medicare is in a sweet spot. The company is adding large capacities and has a...