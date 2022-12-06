Why policy rates need to go up more as monetary policies are tightening everywhere

Representative image.

Highlights The OECD’s recent ‘Economic Outlook’ says that GDP growth is lower when economies tighten monetary policy simultaneously It also says that the impact of tightening on inflation will be lower That is because the exchange rate does not appreciate if there’s simultaneous tightening and imported inflation is higher That forces central banks to raise their policy rates higher There’s a big difference when one country on its own tightens monetary policy to fight inflation and when many countries simultaneously tighten policy. The Organisation...