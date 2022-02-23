Why India must achieve full vaccination coverage quickly

India is in a peculiar position on vaccination against Covid-19. It is behind other large countries in terms of the share of its population that has been vaccinated. Yet this is not because of a shortage of vaccines. The regulatory authorities have approved as many as nine vaccines for administering. Of these five are available and two more will be there for the asking soon. But potential demand is restricted because not all Indians are required by the government to get vaccinated. So...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Putin keeps finger on trigger, sparks fly
Feb 22, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Normal monsoon not enough, SEBI off the mark on IPO pricing, IDBI Bank stake sale takes focus, SAIL’s worry line and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers