Why are so many Indians not looking for work?

After the COVID-19 infection waves have subsided and the economy is on a recovery path, low income earners in the informal sector should be out looking for jobs to relieve the distress that they and their families had gone through for the last two years. But strangely and somewhat alarmingly there is a paucity of those looking for jobs. This has created a strange paradox. The unemployment rate, measuring those who are looking for jobs but unable to get them,...