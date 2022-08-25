Why are our neighbouring economies in trouble and why is India an exception?

The Gateway of India is lit in the colors of the tricolor national flag for Independence Day celebrations, in Mumbai.

India’s neighbours are in deep financial trouble. Sri Lanka is a basket case. Pakistan has been running to the US to help it get IMF financing. Nepal already has a credit facility extended by the IMF in January this year. Bangladesh wants an IMF loan and is in such dire straits that school and bank working hours have been reduced to save electricity. Where did these economies go wrong? And what did India do right? The accompanying chart has several...