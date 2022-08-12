Who controls a company – the elusive concept has finally received some certainty 

Representative image

There is a unique concept in India of ‘control’ in respect of which our regulators have kept aping the West, ignoring Indian realities. This has resulted in our coming back to square one, after running around in circles. A recent decision of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) hopefully closes this issue. Let us first briefly discuss what this important issue is about. As often highlighted earlier, a unique feature of Indian corporates and businesses generally is that they are family owned....