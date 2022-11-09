English
    While BJP has an edge, AAP is a major contender for power in Gujarat

    The Gujarat election will tell us how far AAP’s positioning as an alternative Hindu party with an emphasis on social welfare works

    Suvashis Maitra
    November 09, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    Aam Aadmi Party. (File image)

    Highlights The BJP is working hard to fight anti-incumbency factors in Gujarat After decades of two-party contests, this time the state is seeing a triangular fight If AAP rises, it will do as at the expense of the Congress AAP is trying to position itself as an alternative Hindu party with a social welfare twist We will know whether AAP’s strategy will succeed on 8th December, when the votes are counted In Gujarat, scheduled for a two-phase assembly election on the 1st and...

