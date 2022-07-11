What the blip in leasing activity tells about the commercial property market

After staging a nimble-footed recovery as offices reopened post the pandemic-driven lockdowns, the commercial property market is showing signs of fatigue. In its June quarter report on office property market trends, global realty consultant and research firm JLL India highlighted a 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop in net absorption of office space in India’s top seven office markets. At 8.6 million sq. ft. of new leasing, it was the lowest recorded in the last four quarters. Is this a blip or...