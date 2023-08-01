What record plant availability at NTPC tells us about Indian power sector

The plant availability factor (PAF), or the time thermal power capacity is available for commercial production, rose to a new post pandemic high of 96.46 percent in the June 2023 quarter (Q1 FY24) at NTPC. The last time NTPC reported such a high plant availability was in the midst of the COVID pandemic in April-June 2020. The PAF hit 95.76 in the June 2020 quarter (Q1 FY21), largely due to the slump in electricity demand during COVID lockdowns and...