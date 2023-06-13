English
    What India needs to build an OpenAI rival

    A clear vision, research that seeks long-term rewards and a collaborative mindset among corporations are just a few prerequisites needed 

    Prosenjit Datta
    June 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
    why is India so far behind in AI despite its obvious technology prowess, its large number of outstanding engineers, the fat profits of big technology service companies and more advantages

    Highlights A response from OpenAI’s Sam Altman to a question on whether India could build a Generative AI project has created a storm After the social media outrage dies down, the question that will still survive is why India is behind in AI despite all the advantages it possesses Lack of spending on R&D is an easy answer to pinpoint with data but it’s not the real one It is an ecosystem and mindset issue, for which both the government and corporations are...

