WEF Jobs Report: Which way is the man-vs-machine dynamics working? 

Representative iamge

Highlights WEF report suggests 23 percent of jobs to change globally in the next five years For India, the churn rate is 22 percent The churn in the labour market will have a heavy tilt towards technology Up-skilling and retraining of the labour force will be the key to orderly transformation India has a vast talent pool that needs to be provided access to training opportunities Supportive government policies will be crucial Is technological advancement a boon or a bane for the job market? There is...