    Watch out for China’s iron and steel trap

    In the near term, falling steel demand across the world both from the slowdown in China and the West and the questions over the BRI will prompt China to look for other means to sustain its massive steel industry, perhaps by dumping

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    August 17, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST
    Steel plant in China. (Representative image)

    On July 19 this year, China quietly launched the China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a company with a registered capital of about US$ 3 billion. Its mandate includes everything from mining, ore processing, and trading in minerals and ores. It’s a typical Beijing move, one that could have massive implications not just for global iron ore trading but also for the world’s steel industry—the backbone of industrial manufacturing activity. The CMRG’s key tasks will include both buying and managing mines across...

