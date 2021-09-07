MARKET NEWS

Warning of income gap, Xi tells China’s tycoons to share wealth

The fear in policy circles is the wealth gap could hold back the country’s rise and erode public confidence in the leadership

New York Times
September 07, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST
Warning of income gap, Xi tells China's tycoons to share wealth

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY - RC1627601C70

Chris Buckley, Alexandra Stevenson and Cao Li Four decades ago, Deng Xiaoping declared that China would “let some people get rich first” in its race for growth. Now, Xi Jinping has put China’s tycoons on notice that it is time for them to share more wealth with the rest of the country. Xi says the Communist Party will pursue “common prosperity,” pressing businesses and entrepreneurs to help narrow the stubborn wealth gap that could hold back the country’s rise and erode...

