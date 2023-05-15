English
    Voting patterns are very different in state and national elections 

    Still, the debacle in Karnataka may force state governments as well as the centre to boost spending on social support schemes in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 

    Manas Chakravarty
    May 15, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST
    Voters apply different criteria for making their decisions during state and national elections. Local issues carry far larger weight during state elections.

    Highlights  Four large states-Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana—will go to the polls this year  The BJP’s vote share was much higher in the 2019 national elections than in the 2018 assembly elections in these states and in Karnataka  A similar trend can be seen comparing the 2013 state elections and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections  The only caveat is that with the BJP vote share so high and without a national security emergency, it will be difficult for the party to prevent...

