Vaccination: A billion steps forward, but more to go

The 100-crore vaccination milestone is seen as a big achievement because the country has dealt with supply shortage with vaccine makers unable to ramp up production to meet the sudden rise in demand, distribution hassles with a weak cold-chain network and vaccine hesitancy in the early days. (Image Source: AP)

India crossing the one billion vaccination landmark against covid19 is an achievement which has to be noted with measured satisfaction. ‘Measured’ because the round figure of one billion doses is highly impressive, but there is still a long way to go. The steps that have been taken to reach this landmark include transforming the ecosystem that India already had as a key global developer of vaccines, extensively using information technology to support the vaccination programme and campaigning over social media...