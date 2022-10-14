Using market heft to tame global tech titans

Representational image. (Photo: dlxmdeia via Unsplash)

Highlights For Big Tech companies, the lure of the vast Indian market is hard to resist The government knows that, and it has been pushing to make big tech more accountable Some tech companies and think tanks, though, allege too much government interference What is needed are clear guidelines and an independent regulator Free speech should be protected, but keeping local conditions in mind The sheer size of its market makes it key for US technology behemoths to bet on India as an emerging market....