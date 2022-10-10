Tricks of the trade to halt exports slide 

Representational Image.

Highlights Exports contracted in September for the first time in the last 19 months; Global economic uncertainty is the root cause of the export slowdown; The WTO has slashed its forecast of global trade growth; Given the uncertainty, India delays a new Foreign Trade Policy; The current global crisis could have been leveraged to innovate policy steps; The best way forward now is to use industry inputs and take quick steps to keep exports on track After an impressive run for more than a year, Indian...