Tricks of the trade to halt exports slide 

Highlights Exports contracted in September for the first time in the last 19 months; Global economic uncertainty is the root cause of the export slowdown; The WTO has slashed its forecast of global trade growth; Given the uncertainty, India delays a new Foreign Trade Policy; The current global crisis could have been leveraged to innovate policy steps; The best way forward now is to use industry inputs and take quick steps to keep exports on track After an impressive run for more than a year, Indian...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Credit Suisse should act fast to restore trust and calm fears
Oct 7, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MNCs can learn from HUL's performance, engineering curriculum needs a fix, the progress in PLI scheme has been uneven and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers